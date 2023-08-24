Videos show Yellowstone wolves bringing ‘toys’ to dens for their pups

The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups...
The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups back to their dens.(National Park Service)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wolves in Yellowstone National Park were caught on camera bringing “toys” for their pups back to their dens, according to the National Park Service.

In a video shared on Instagram, adult wolves from Yellowstone wolf packs can be seen walking back to their dens carrying various objects in their mouths from bones to antlers and branches.

The park service said the wolves’ offspring typically wait for their parents to bring food from their hunts back to them. Whenever food isn’t brought back, the wolves instead bring back other items.

A wolf in Yellowstone can be seen bringing back a bone to its pups.
A wolf in Yellowstone can be seen bringing back a bone to its pups.(National Park Service)

Park officials said this instinct to bring items back to the den may be reinforced by evolution and may keep the adult wolves from being bitten by the sharp teeth of their pups.

The Yellowstone wolf packs typically have a single litter of four to five pups a year, according to the park service.

When late October rolls around, the pups are about two-thirds of their adult size and will start traveling with the pack. The ones who survive the winter have by then learned to help the pack hunt prey including elk and bison. They’ll also help raise the next year’s litter of pups and will deliver food and sometimes the same “toys”.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
A renovation in Panama City has uncovered a piece of Bay County history.
69 Year Old Mural Found In Downtown Building
Former Panama City employee Michael Johnson faces an 8-year prison sentence.
Michael Johnson’s seized properties auctioned off
One arrested on drug charges after Jackson County traffic stop
Man arrested on drug charges after Jackson County traffic stop

Latest News

Airport officials met Wednesday to discuss ways to better its passengers experiences in the...
Bay County airport adapting as it experiences huge growth
Rain chances will be slim and the temperatures high in the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be slim and the temperatures high in the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Birdie, a 5-year-old Portland girl, died tragically in a car crash last week while visiting her...
5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday, family says