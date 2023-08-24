Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It should be pretty quiet overnight tonight after some evening showers & storms in NWFL. Winds will turn E/NE and some slightly less humid air will move into our area. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday it will be hot & slightly less humid w/highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temps will be 100-105. The hot & dry weather continues into the weekend with a trough of low pressure bringing better rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

