Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It should be pretty quiet overnight tonight after some evening showers & storms in NWFL. Winds will turn E/NE and some slightly less humid air will move into our area. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday it will be hot & slightly less humid w/highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temps will be 100-105. The hot & dry weather continues into the weekend with a trough of low pressure bringing better rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.