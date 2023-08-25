64-year-old year old Panama City business to close doors after restoring decades worth of memories

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through hurricanes, fires, and floods, Richardson’s Refinishing & Antiques uses good old-fashioned elbow grease to restore family treasures and old memories.

“Take a table for example. These pieces, you know, they may just seem like a piece of wood to you. But they do more than hold plates and turkeys and tea and that sort of thing. They hold a lot of memories and that means a lot to people,” Steve Richardson, owner of Richardson’s Refinishing & Antiques, said.

But after more than six decades of restorations, times are changing for this old-fashioned Panama City business.

In just 35 days, they will close their doors for good.

“When it gets closer, we’ll probably get a little more emotional about it. It’s been fun, but it’s time to do something else,” said Richardson.

It’s not necessarily a result of a changing economy or a lack of business. Steve says it’s simply time to move on.

Now a furniture aficionado, Steve began helping around his dad’s furniture restoration shop when he was 11. At the time, he wasn’t a fan.

“Oh man, I hated. I hated furniture restoration. Well, because when I was a kid, I had a choice between riding bicycles with my buddies or stripping paint off furniture. Well, guess which I wanted to do.” said Richardson.

He later bought out his dad’s business partner and began working at the shop full-time. As his experience, and pay, increased, so did his appreciation for the trade.

“It’s great to take an old piece that had a life one time, and now it’s in disrepair and it looks exhausted and then we restore it and it’s good for another several generations, you know?” Richardson said.

But even if it’s now time to put down the sandpaper and wood glue, Steve admits that times are also changing.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot of the quality of the furniture these days that’s being sold that really is just ‘use once, throw away.’ A lot of these things are so cheap now, you just replace them,” said Richardson.

However, he points out that antique furniture will be around for a long time, regardless of the decline in quality among most modern furniture. The problem, Richardson says, is the fact that furniture restoration skills are becoming a lost art.

“College has its place, but so do the blue-collar jobs. And we just need people to apprentice into cabinet building and furniture restoration, upholstery that sort of thing. Those talents are needed.”

And they are needed locally now more than ever, with the weight of his retirement now leaving it up to a new generation of tradesmen to take his place for the area.

