Another blast of heat heads our way this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the morning to heat things up quickly.

Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up to the 90s by mid morning and highs today may even reach the triple digits for some. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today as heat indices rise up to near 108° today.

The ridge of high pressure across most of the US creating the extreme heat we’ve had this week is slowly degrading and moving west into the late week and weekend. However, the slightly drier air mass from yesterday rebounds with both humidity and heat rising into the weekend. Highs will approach the triple digits on the coast and may even get as high as 103 to 104 on the thermometer with a heat index of 112 to 115°. We’ll likely see advisories for the heat go into effect over the weekend.

There will be some spotty afternoon storm chances popping up. A few small and isolated showers pop this afternoon on the sea breeze and into the weekend with a more active afternoon pattern of storms next week. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the Western Caribbean over the weekend and eventually the Gulf of Mexico next week for possible tropical development.

Tropical Update...Not much has changed in the thinking from yesterday.

As of Friday morning, it’s looking more likely a wave of thunderstorms will move up from Central America around the Yucatan Peninsula in the Western Caribbean this weekend. Favorable conditions of warm water and low shear in the Western Caribbean will likely foster a tropical depression to develop perhaps sometime Saturday. Gradual movement and some strengthening could occur as it drifts north into the Southern Gulf early next week. From there, a weak ridge in the Western Gulf and an upper-level trough digging southward from the Eastern US will likely steer this system into the Northeastern Gulf Tuesday or Wednesday, somewhere near Florida. It’s too early to pinpoint impact locations and intensity. There’s potential for shear in the Gulf to try and limit development. But just how much shear is still a question. We’ll know more about this tropical disturbance this weekend as it starts to take shape. So, be sure to check in on the Tropics this weekend!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 90s on the coast to near 100° inland with a heat index up to 108°. We’ll get hotter over the weekend with triple digit highs away from the coast and feels like temperatures up to 115° and only a few stray afternoon storms to cool some down.

