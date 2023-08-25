Artistic techniques with Sun Bear Gallery and Studio

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This beachside gallery and studio seems like it has it all, because it does!

Walk right off the sand and embrace your artistic side through various projects and styles for all skill levels.

With guidance from In-House Artist and Operations Manager, Marie Youngpeter, anyone can create something fantastic.

Located at 19800 Front Beach Rd in Panama City Beach, gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with an open studio time from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are always welcomed and be sure to gather the crew for private parties of four or more available day or night.

Schedule a booking at 850-588-6861, and don’t forget those BYOB sunset beverages.

These paint parties are great for birthdays, family reunions, pre-wedding parties, or office team building.

Check out Sun Bear Gallery and Studio online for more information on featured artists, contributing artists, view items for sale, and learn about upcoming events!

