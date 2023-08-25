Bay County EOC provides hurricane preparedness tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Hurricane Center has continued to increase the odds of a tropical cyclone forming in the Caribbean or Eastern Gulf of Mexico next week.

NewsChannel 7′s team of meteorologists says it is far too early for concern but as they watch the system it is a good reminder for you to get prepared.

“The biggest thing is to be watching the local news media and having your notifications on Alert Bay. That’s going to be your primary source of information as we monitor whatever is going on in the Gulf,” Eric Kunzman, Emergency Preparedness Section Chief, Bay County.

Kunzman said it is always best to get prepared ahead of Hurricane Season or any storm. This weekend kicks off Florida’s tax-free disaster preparedness holiday. So if you still need supplies now is the time.

“From Saturday until September 8th is Florida’s tax-free disaster preparedness holiday and you can get things like generators, tarps, and tools. Propane stoves, all that for tax-free at really any store,” Kunzman said.

In addition, if you are a Bay County resident go ahead and sign up for Alert Bay if you haven’t already.

“It’s going to provide alert notifications that we send out throughout the county. It doesn’t matter where you’re at and you’ll be able to get those,” Kunzman said.

If you are unsure of what to put in your go-bag Kunzman says they have a list online or you can go pick one up from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

“Some of the things you want to have is a gallon of water per person per day. You also want to have first aid kits and any medications you need. You’re going to want food at nonperishable food, so canned goods or camping food that you can take and heat up with water. You want to have books for your kids, games for your kids, and blankets and space blankets,” Kunzman said.

Lastly, know what evacuation zone you live in.

“The county has evacuation zones throughout the area. We have four different ones. You need to know what evacuation zone you’re in, because if we call for evacuations, we’re going to call it out by zone, and you can find out your zone by going to the Bay County website and looking at our zone map,” Kunzman said.

Alongside preparation tips, stay tuned into NewsChannel 7 and the WJHG Weather App for updates on the Tropics throughout the rest of Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.