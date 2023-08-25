Evers House continues to look for a new home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The women with the Evers house thought they had a permanent solution to their problem.

“Our lease is up here we’ve been here for three years and we’re moving out,” said Catherine McClellan, founder of The Evers House.

With their lease ending, the women at Evers house have to be out of their home next week, and they’re still searching for a forever home.

“I feel almost defeated but I know we can’t give up,” said Jennifer Cosson, the case manager. “This program is very vital, and we have women here who depend on us and who are working very hard towards their recovery.”

They are relying on their faith to help them. They tell us someone reached out to them trying to help them find a new place.

“We had a gentleman that saw the news and he contacted us and was notified of our situation, he had a rental property that had he wanted to help us,” said McClellan.

However, it fell through, and time is not on their side.

“We are very nervous we were talking this morning and we we’re like we have never been here before,” said McClellan.

McClellan, the founder of the house, says they have looked at some properties.

“People have stepped up to give us temporary housing,” said McClellan.

Temporary housing means packing up and having to relocate

“Thankfully we have temporary housing to get us through this, but it will be very stressful for me and Cathy and the women in the program,” said Cosson.

“We have a great group of girls in the home, and we are still focused on our recovery,” said Nicole Mincey, who lives in the house.

They say having a forever home would make it easier on them.

“We don’t want to do this again we don’t want to move again we want to be where we have full house, we have people waiting to come here want to get where were going,” said McClellan.

The women in the house say they are remaining optimistic.

“We all have faith that it will work out continuing to work out hard and focus on our recovery,” said Mincey.

All they can do is keep looking and hope for the best.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.