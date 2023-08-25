FREEDOM FRIDAY: Josh Shiver

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

Until recently, you might have called this week’s overcomer of addiction a statistic, or a product of the system.

Josh Shiver says his parents’ divorce ripped his picture-perfect childhood apart.

“I got very, very angry, very angry and was having some real, like thoughts that a 10-year-old boy shouldn’t have.” Shiver said.

Those thoughts would send him to a crisis center and through the juvenile justice system.

“I was scared. I was having thoughts that were worrying me and I didn’t understand them,” he added, “They just kind of put me on medication and stuff like that and I’ve been to a lot of different places, especially my teenage years.”

He says he wanted to be anywhere but home and would rather feel nothing at all than pain.

“I got addicted to these pills, called a lot of people don’t know about them, and it’s not a good thing at all. but they’re known as ‘Triple C’s,’ but it’s cough medicine is what it is and they would make me to where I couldn’t feel anything like no physical sensation. Nothing! Like you could stab me and I wouldn’t feel it.”

Learning he was going to be a father; he says he knew things had to change.

“I know what it’s like to grow up in a broken home and without a father and I knew that if I kept continuing the path that I was continuing on, I’d be no better than how my dad was.”

He decided to follow his father, who recovered from addiction, on a new path to Eden Shores Ministries.

That’s a recovery program in Panama City Beach.

“I’m here by choice just to learn how to be a man, a man of God. This is my first time, like, actually, I was raised as a Christian, but never really never took it seriously up until now,” he explained.

He says it felt like something different was swarming around him.

“It’s like everywhere I looked and everywhere I went, I was hearing about God. Everywhere, even me, like hearing it from people I’ve never met or hearing it from people that you that have never talked about before,” Shiver said.

Letting go of the drugs, celebrating a month of sobriety, something became very coherent to him.

“God’s gave me everything I’ve always wanted ever since I was about 10 years old.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.