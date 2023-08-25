PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kickoff Event was Thursday night at Dave and Buster’s at Pier Park.

Newschannel 7’s Jessica Foster is the event coordinator and a breast cancer survivor.

The kickoff event is in anticipation of the walk for breast cancer research and awareness on October 28th at Aaron Bessant Park.

In attendance were several other breast cancer survivors, as well as sponsors of the event, including the Bay Radiology Women’s Imaging Center.

Dr. Lindsey Weintritt Davis works at Bay Radiology and says her favorite part of the event is seeing the survivors.

”I mean that’s the part that I love is to see,” Davis said. “Women who have come through and are back living their lives because the breast cancer was found early through screening. They’re living life, and they’re on the other side with that in the rearview mirror. That, to me, is the best.”

