Man arrested in Oklahoma for connection in hit-and-run

Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.
Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.(FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was found and arrested in Oklahoma after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Okaloosa County on August 12th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened on General Robert M. Bond Blvd, southwest of State Road 85.

According to officials, a silver Toyota RAV 4 was driving southwest on General Robert M. Bond when it hit a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of the road. After the crash, the vehicle left the scene.

Troopers report the pedestrian was pronounced dead at Fort Walton/ Destin Hospital on August 16th, as a result of the crash.

Authorities said the vehicle was located and they got a warrant for the driver, Alexander Cole Edwards, 28. Edwards was found in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was arrested Thursday.

Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faces & Places of the Panhandle
64-year-old year old Panama City business to close doors after restoring decades worth of memories
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
Four suspects have been arrested in Bay County for their alleged involvement in a shooting on...
Multiple adults, juveniles arrested in attempted murder case
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
O’Dell Brown, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia
Okaloosa Co. authorities looking for suspects involved in Crab Island brawl

Latest News

A party on the water is coming to PCB!
Tunes and Tan Lines at Shell Island
New father overcomes addiction
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Josh Shiver
Panama City officials say they're working to make things whole: trying to recoup funds stolen...
Panama City special meeting
Hurricane season is ramping up, so now may be the best time to stock up on supplies.
Lt. Governor hurricane preps