Man arrested in Oklahoma for connection in hit-and-run

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was found and arrested in Oklahoma after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Okaloosa County on August 12th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened on General Robert M. Bond Blvd, southwest of State Road 85.

According to officials, a silver Toyota RAV 4 was driving southwest on General Robert M. Bond when it hit a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of the road. After the crash, the vehicle left the scene.

Troopers report the pedestrian was pronounced dead at Fort Walton/ Destin Hospital on August 16th, as a result of the crash.

Authorities said the vehicle was located and they got a warrant for the driver, Alexander Cole Edwards, 28. Edwards was found in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was arrested Thursday.

Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

