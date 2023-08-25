Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Friday it will be hot & more humid w/highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temps 105-110. Rain chances will be small at 20%. As we move through the weekend the intense heat & dangerous heat indices will remain as rain chances stair step their way up through the weekend and into next week.

All eyes are on a disturbance that could develop this weekend in the NW Caribbean or Eastern Gulf. NHC has development chances at 70% (7pm on Thu, August 24). It is much too early to say where or how strong the system will be, but we need to watch it closely over the days ahead.

Now is the time to put together your Disaster Preparedness Kit whether the system develops or not or whether it impacts NWFL or not. Once you have your supplies together you are in a watch and wait mode. We should have a better idea in the days ahead as hurricane hunters investigate the system and provide valuable weather data for the computer models.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

