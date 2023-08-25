Today’s Tunes Featuring Emma Bunch

Emma Bunch was born and raised in Northwest Florida.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Fri. Aug. 25, local musician Emma Bunch stopped by the NewsChannel 7 Today to play three of her original songs. Bunch was born and raised in Northwest Florida, and she is also in a band with her dad and sister called Woods The Band.

Bunch will also be playing at historic St. Andrews on Sat. Aug. 26 as part of a global event called ‘Play Music on the Porch Day.’ There will be live music all over historic St. Andrews from 3-6 p.m.

Connecting with Emma on social media:

You can connect with Emma on Facebook here. You can connect with her on Instagram here.

Connect with Woods The Band here on Facebook and here on Instagram.

