Today’s Tunes Featuring Emma Bunch

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Fri. Aug. 25, local musician Emma Bunch stopped by the NewsChannel 7 Today to play three of her original songs. Bunch was born and raised in Northwest Florida, and she is also in a band with her dad and sister called Woods The Band.

Bunch will also be playing at historic St. Andrews on Sat. Aug. 26 as part of a global event called ‘Play Music on the Porch Day.’ There will be live music all over historic St. Andrews from 3-6 p.m.

Connecting with Emma on social media:

You can connect with Emma on Facebook here. You can connect with her on Instagram here.

Connect with Woods The Band here on Facebook and here on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.