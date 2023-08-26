Arc of the Bay’s Culinary Institute graduation ceremony

Arc of the Bay Culinary Institue graduation ceremony
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arc of the Bay’s Culinary Institute is celebrating its latest graduates Friday.

The Culinary Institute was established in June of 2019 and is the only certified program of its kind in the state.

Friday’s graduation marks the 11th class to complete the training.

The Institute runs the program about three time a year and averages around six students for each of the 16-week restaurant readiness programs.

So far, the program has had 65 graduates with a 58% employment rate.

“Tonight, we are recognizing six students that have just graduated out of our program,” said Ron Sharpe, Executive Director of the program. “They are receiving their diploma. They are receiving their safe certification which is the certification you have to have in the food industry.”

“I liked learning how to cook,” said Miranda Custer, a graduating student. “I want to work in a nursing home.”

The students will travel to Disney World in the fall, where they’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the culinary work there.

