Florida’s Lt. Gov. touts second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians are just hours away from being able to save some cash for hurricane supplies. The state’s second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday and ends September 8th.

Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez highlighted the tax break at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Destin Friday.

“Governor Ron DeSantis signed the tax package which increases sales tax exemptions from disaster preparedness from one sales tax holiday to two,” Nuñez said.

According to Nuñez, the two sales tax holidays are expected to save Floridians some big bucks.

“This year, we’re expecting Floridians to have $144 million in tax relief with those two sales tax holidays,” Nuñez said. “That compares to the $25 million from last year with that one sales tax holiday.”

During the tax holiday, Floridians can purchase certain hurricane disaster supplies with no state sales tax.

“It’s a long list of items, but the big ones are your batteries, your gas cans, [and] your tarps,” Shaun Leake, the store manager of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Destin, said.

However, some items must be under a certain price to qualify. Emergency management officials also shared some words of wisdom.

“First, you need to make a plan as the Lieutenant Governor already said,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said. “Utilize this time now to sit down with each member of your family household and make sure you have what they need.”

Second, you need to know your home.

“What we mean by that is, do you need to evacuate for the wind,” the Executive Director said.

Lastly, you should have enough supplies to last you a week.

“So, the why is that’s about how long it takes to get the average customer’s power back on,” Guthrie said.

He also mentioned it’s best to have at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle.

You can find the full list of supplies that qualify for the sales tax holiday on the state’s website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.