High School Football Week 1 Highlights and Scores
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Football Week 1
Thursday
Rutherford 6 Mosley 35
Sneads 64 Cottondale 34
Rickards 24 Crestview 23
Friday
Franklin 0 North Bay Haven 42
Walton 35 Blountstown 7
Vernon 13 Jay 20
Destin 31 Freeport 15
North Miami Beach 0 Niceville 29
Arnold 0 Bay 49
South Walton 35 Baker 7
Hollis Christian 0 Chipley 32
FAMU 6 Bozeman 40
Brookwood, GA 41 Wewahitchka 0
Holmes 14 Marianna 28
Liberty 14 Port St. Joe 34
Graceville 6 Ashford, AL 42
Ft. Walton Beach 6 Godby 28
Choctaw 17 Pace 41
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.