High School Football Week 1 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Football Week 1

Thursday

Rutherford 6 Mosley 35

Sneads 64 Cottondale 34

Rickards 24 Crestview 23

Friday

Franklin 0 North Bay Haven 42

Walton 35 Blountstown 7

Vernon 13 Jay 20

Destin 31 Freeport 15

North Miami Beach 0 Niceville 29

Arnold 0 Bay 49

South Walton 35 Baker 7

Hollis Christian 0 Chipley 32

FAMU 6 Bozeman 40

Brookwood, GA 41 Wewahitchka 0

Holmes 14 Marianna 28

Liberty 14 Port St. Joe 34

Graceville 6 Ashford, AL 42

Ft. Walton Beach 6 Godby 28

Choctaw 17 Pace 41

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faces & Places of the Panhandle
64-year-old year old Panama City business to close doors after restoring decades worth of memories
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
Four suspects have been arrested in Bay County for their alleged involvement in a shooting on...
Multiple adults, juveniles arrested in attempted murder case
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
O’Dell Brown, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia
Okaloosa Co. authorities looking for suspects involved in Crab Island brawl

Latest News

Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, August 24th
Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, August 23rd
Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week
Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Liberty at Port St. Joe
Commodores set for season opening road trip
Gulf Coast Volleyball Preparing for Home Opener