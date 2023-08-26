Panama City woman found guilty of murdering her husband in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Angela Dantzler was sentenced Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of her husband, Lorenzo N. Dantzler V.

Angela was arrested in July of 2021, after allegedly murdering her husband.

Jury selection began Monday, and the trial started Tuesday.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office said after four days of testimony, the jury took less than two hours to deliberate.

The 12-person jury found Angela guilty of first-degree murder.

Angela was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

