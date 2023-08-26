Tunes and Tan Lines at Shell Island

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A party on the water is coming to PCB!

Saturday, August 26, 423 Productions presents Tunes and Tan Lines at Shell Island.

The event is free to anyone who makes their way out there. Tip donations are welcomed and will benefit Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center with sponsors as a whole matching those donations.

Event sponsors who make this rocking event happen include Perry & Young - The Injury Firm, The Odd, Pelican Beer Co, RedFin Polarized, Gulf Coast Panama Jack, Firefly, American Charlie Grill & Tavern, On The Fly, QWAVE, Jim Beam, Parrish Portables - Florida, and Christo’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Headliners Noah Hicks, Derek Austin, Bryce Mauld, Zach Miller, and Alli Leighann are waiting for you at the island. Subject to weather change, music will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The fun doesn’t doesn’t stop there. Check out the after-party Saturday night at American Charlie.

