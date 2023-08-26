Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend we will be dealing with intense heat and humidity. Lows tonight will be in the 70s to near 80. Highs on Saturday will reach the 90 to 100. Feels like temps will be 110+. We will see a chance of spotty to widely scattered showers & storms each afternoon. Sunday will be about the same as Saturday.

As we move into next week we will closely be watching a system that could develop in the NW Caribbean or Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now it is too early to say exactly where it might go or how strong it will be, but everyone in Florida should make sure they have their hurricane preparedness kits put together. If you have that then you just need to monitor the latest this weekend. Hurricane Hunters are likely to check out the system on Sunday and that data will give us a better idea as to where it might go by Sunday night/Monday. If the storm came here it likely would not arrive until Wednesday.

