Saturday Evening Forecast

Tropical Depression Ten is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and approach Florida Tuesday into Wednesday
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Depression Ten is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and approach Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. Although certainty is low, the American model forecasts a more western route whereas the European model forecasts a more eastern route. Nonetheless, now is the time to get prepared. We will have more updates as we learn more. Until then, expect temperatures to remain warm in the mid to upper 90′s with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

