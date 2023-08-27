Sunday morning Tropical Depression #10 update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Depression #10 is located in the Western Caribbean off the Eastern Coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Southerly movement yesterday and last night is expected to turn into little to no motion through much of the day today in weak steering winds. Eventually, tonight into Monday, troughing over the Gulf of Mexico and ridging in the Western Atlantic will gradually lend to a northerly movement of the system toward the Eastern and Northeastern Gulf and toward Florida. Unfortunately, until this northerly movement takes place, there is still a great uncertainty in the longer track of this system, as well as, its intensity forecast.

TD#10 could strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia today and, as of the current forecast, strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane by late Tuesday. Very warm waters lie ahead of this system in the Southern and Eastern Gulf. Upper level shear, a detrimental factor to a tropical system strengthening, is forecast to be low to moderate today and Monday allowing for gradual strengthening to occur. From there, shear increases in the Western and North Central Gulf on Tuesday. This could allow for lower shear to occur over the strengthening storm, and a risk for rapid intensification cannot be ruled out. This shear however, being on the western side of the storm would ultimately lower the extent impacts felt on the west side of the system’s track.

Ultimate impacts to Northwest Florida rely heavily on the track of this storm. A track more toward the Big Bend or Florida Peninsula would lead toward lesser impacts of perhaps tropical storm force or lower from Apalachicola to the west. A track that moves more toward the Eastern Panhandle or NWFL would greatly increase potential for hurricane strength impacts where severe storms(including tornado potential), damaging straight line winds, storm surge, and heavy rains would be the main concerns. With the time frame being short, and the uncertainty pushing that window smaller, we should be preparing today and Monday for the potential of hurricane force impacts to come sometime into the midweek. It’s better to be overly prepared and hope we get the smallest of impacts.

Timing for the impacts could change based on the storms meandering motion today and when we eventually get the northerly movement to take shape. As of now, a gradual increase in the aforementioned impacts could be felt as soon as late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and the greatest impacts into Wednesday.

Of course, as the storm’s motion becomes more uniform later today into tomorrow, we’ll need to stay abreast of this storm’s situation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.