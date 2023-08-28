Car burglaries on decline thanks to county’s BAYROC system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Car burglaries are always something drivers should be thinking about.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 7 that the majority of burglaries take place when car owners leave their doors unlocked.

“Most of the time, the person is not going to force entry [or] shatter windows to get inside, with the hopes that there’s something there,” said Capt. Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are reporting good news. They said car burglaries have dropped significantly since last year.

From January to August 2022, there were 132 car burglaries.

In the same time frame this year, there have only been 87.

Officials said the steep decline is a result of more Bay County residents using the BAYROC system.

BAYROC uses real-time technology, like home security and traffic cameras, to give information to law enforcement to help solve crimes.

If a crime is committed, residents in the area who are signed up through BAYROC are asked to provide their camera footage to help assist in catching the perpetrators.

“Before BAYROC, we would solve these car burglaries, but it may take us three weeks, four weeks out there beating the streets to make something happen,” Daffin said. “In that three- or four-week span, these guys are still going out doing more car burglaries till we catch them.”

The sheriff’s office said that through the use of BAYROC, law enforcement is able to catch the burglars in a mere matter of days.

For information on how you can sign up for the BAYROC program and help assist local police, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.