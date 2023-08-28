Deadly single-car crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-car crash Sunday night in Holmes County left one man dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was headed west on I-10 at mile marker 95. He traveled across multiple lanes to the inside lane.

Officials reported he then went off the right shoulder. That’s when his SUV began to spin, striking a tree.

