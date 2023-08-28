Driver ejected from car in single-car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the driver was ejected from their car in a single-car crash Sunday night on the West End of Ashley Drive.

It happened near the Dollar General, which was roped off with police tape, while a reported 16 patrol cars were on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and one westbound lane was closed.

No word yet on their condition.

