Items to Include in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the ways you can prepare ahead of a hurricane is to have a kit packed and filled with essentials.

This could include: a gallon of water per person per day for three to five days, first aid kits, prescriptions, non-perishable foods, books and card games, blankets, extra clothes, a flashlight, moist wipes, hand sanitizer and a portable phone charger, copies of important documents, waterproof storage containers for documents, etc.

To see a full list of recommended items, go here.

