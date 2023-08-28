Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, and warnings

FLORIDA (WJHG/WECP) - As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest warnings, updates, and resources available around the state.

In Bay County, emergency services have opened a sandbagging location. As of Monday morning, Bay County is not under storm watch or warning, but encourages residents to be diligent should conditions change.

Sand is available for bagging at:

Deer Point Dam, NW side of County Road 2321

Pete Edwards Field, 7300 McElvey Road, Panama City Beach

Gulf County’s emergency management has also provided sand and bags at the following locations:

Knowles Avenue (outside the public works gate)

Indian Pass boat ramp

In Franklin County, emergency management services have provided sandbags and sand in the following locations:

The Old State Yard - 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL

Vrooman Park - 628 HWY 98, Eastpoint, FL

Old Courthouse Annex - 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL

NOAA also issued a recent update on Monday morning on the latest conditions they’re aware of. We’ll continue to update with the latest information as it becomes available.

The National Weather Service Tallahassee also issued an advisory around 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.