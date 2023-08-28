Man facing battery charges after pinching, pushing knee into children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to a police report, filed by the Panama City Police Department, a teacher is facing battery charges after allegedly pinching a four-year-old child and pushing his knee into a three-year-old child.

According to the report, another teacher saw Gary Gainer, 54, who was employed as a teacher at Chapman Early Education Center in Panama City, pinching a four-year-old child, who was moving around on a reading mat. The teacher reported the incident and camera footage was then reviewed.

In the video, Gainer also took a three-year-old child from a time out chair. He guided the child by the arm to the reading mat and then pushed his knee into the child.

“The defendant grabs the victim’s arm with two hands then turns him to the side. As the victim starts to sit down, the defendant unnecessarily pushes his knee into the victim’s body,” according to the complaint.

The incidents happened on Aug. 16.

Gainer had also signed a ‘classroom management procedures’ document on Jan. 5, 2023. The document details the school’s procedures on discipline. It says the “use of physical punishments is not permitted.” This includes “pinching, bumping or forced rocking, grabbing or jerking on a child and slapping, hitting or shaking.”

According to the police report, Gainer reviewed the video of his actions and said he “acted in a manner so the children would respect him (and) he wanted to set the tone on how to behave since it was the beginning of the school year.”

Gainer has a pretrial hearing scheduled in October. WJHG is working to confirm if Gainer is still employed at Chapman Early Education Center. We will update this story as we learn more.

