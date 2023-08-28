Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane upon landfall in Florida. Models are predicting a more eastern track, near Big Bend and the Nature Coast but preparations should still be made statewide as the track is still subject to change. As of right now, coastal Franklin County is under a hurricane warning whereas inland Franklin, Gulf, and Liberty counties are in a tropical storm warning. Forecasted rain totally are 3-5 inches along the forgotten coast into the eastern panhandle and 1-2 inches along the emerald coast into the western panhandle. Turning to the weekly forecast, expect temperatures to cool into the near 90′s with rain chances settling down as we approach the weekend.

