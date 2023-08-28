Monday Morning Tropical Storm Idalia Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Idalia is located in the Western Caribbean off the Eastern Coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Northerly motion picked up last night and will continue today as it moves toward a weak trough across the Northeastern Gulf.

Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Wednesday morning. (WJHG)

Idalia will make a northerly track today toward a weak trough across the Northeastern Gulf. (WJHG)

Tonight into Tuesday, high pressure to the west of Idalia is forecast to nose the system to the northeast with the help of a deepening trough across the Northern Gulf Coast. Tuesday night into Wednesday the storm’s path is forecast to continue a northeasterly movement with the trough providing southeasterly steering winds to the west and a ridge of high pressure around the Bahamas pulling the storm up to the north and rounding the ridge to the northeast.

Idalia is forecast to show a north northeasterly movement on Tuesday. (WJHG)

The trough deepens to the west and pushes Idalia to the northeast around a Western Atlantic Ridge. (WJHG)

TS Idalia could strengthen to a Category 3 Hurricane by late Tuesday due in part to very warm waters that lie ahead of this system in the Southern and Eastern Gulf. Upper level shear, a detrimental factor to a tropical system strengthening, is forecast to be low to moderate after today allowing for rapid intensification to likely occur Tuesday through landfall Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. Higher shear picks up along the Northern Gulf Coast late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Shear on the western side of the storm would ultimately lower the extent impacts felt on the west side of the system’s track. Ultimate impacts to Northwest Florida rely heavily on the track of this storm. A track more toward the Big Bend or Florida Peninsula would lead toward lesser impacts of perhaps tropical storm force or lower from Apalachicola to the west. A track that moves more toward the Eastern Panhandle or NWFL would greatly increase potential for hurricane strength impacts where severe storms (including tornado potential), damaging straight line winds, storm surge, and heavy rains would be the main concerns. With the time frame being short, we should be preparing tonight and Monday in NWFL, more specifically Franklin County, for the potential of hurricane force impacts to come sometime into the midweek. It’s better to be overly prepared and hope we get the smallest of impacts.

The greatest impacts as of Monday morning will be along the Big Bend and Forgotten Coast. (WJHG)

Idalia will boost rainfall totals around the Big Bend Tuesday night into Wednesday. (WJHG)

Impacts appear to be greatest in Franklin County if the storm were to remain on a track toward the Big Bend. As of Monday morning, impacts for Franklin County include 2-4ft of storm surge, 1-3″ of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday(up to 7″+ through all of this week), and hurricane wind gusts up to 75mph possible. The rest of NWFL, especially west of the Apalachicola River , would see little to no impacts other than a breezy day and some scattered storms. Off shore winds across the Panhandle would make for no storm surge. Winds may only reach gusts up to 20-25mph.

Of course, changes in track can lead toward differences in the ultimate impacts. A landfall closer to Franklin County could increase impacts along the Florida Panhandle west of the Apalachicola River. Stay abreast of the storms track today and tomorrow and make necessary preparations as more information becomes available today and tomorrow on the storm.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.