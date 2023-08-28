New Fine Arts Center for Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students and the community can now learn about and see the arts in a new location.

Bay High School held its grand opening of the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center Sunday afternoon.

It will provide the community with an arts-based place for performances and learning.

NewsChannel 7 was told this is a 701 true fine arts center complete with a stage that will accommodate music and dance performances.

Members of the Nelson family funded this building, and they took a tour. They said having something like this in the area is important to them.

“[It’s] the thing the students need, and the community needs,” said Bubba Nelson, a contributor. “It takes the community to a new level. They get to see new and different things and the students get to learn things. They really enjoy electronics and how to run things.”

Along with performing arts, there is a large art gallery in the center. Art will be on display from students and teachers to local artists.

“Culture is very important,” said Kris Palfrey, the fine arts center coordinator for Bay High. “In order to be able to have and host events, you need a facility that can do that, and this facility certainly steps up to that challenge and provides Bay County with something that is not seen anywhere else.”

Students at Bay High school will also learn different things that go into the center. Some of their classes will also be taught there.

