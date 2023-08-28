Senior living facility in South Walton will offer on-site medical services

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new senior living facility in Inlet Beach is set to open its doors in the coming months. However, it’s also offering something that can be difficult to find in Walton County.

The Watersound Fountains Independent Living Facility has teamed up with Curana Health to provide an on-site medical clinic. In-home health care services will also be provided. Seniors won’t have to wait long hours to see a doctor for lab work, sick visits, and other health-related issues.

Watersound Fountains officials said the partnership is important since finding health care these days can be challenging.

“Well, I think the other reason to have it available is for our seniors to be able to have the accessibility that sometimes is hard to get nowadays in health care in general,” Watersound Fountains Executive Director Melissa Adams said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to access physicians, access services, access appointments. Having the ability to partner with Curana Health, it gives them the access right here where they live.”

That one-stop shop is something Curana Health officials are promoting. They said patients won’t have to wait in doctors’ offices for long periods of time or worry about finding transportation to an appointment.

“Senior living residents, a lot of times their families or themselves have to arrange transportation to get to those appointments,” Michael Emery, Executive Vice President of Senior Living for Curana Health, said. “If you’ve ever been to a doctor’s office, it’s not always the most pleasant environment or encounter, sitting there waiting. They’re usually behind in timing. So, what better solution, to be able to live in your community, walk down to the office, and wait down by the pool.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the senior living facility is expected to open this fall.

