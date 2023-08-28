Senior living facility in South Walton will offer on-site medical services

WATERSOUND SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
By Victoria Scott and Claire Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new senior living facility in Inlet Beach is set to open its doors in the coming months. However, it’s also offering something that can be difficult to find in Walton County.

The Watersound Fountains Independent Living Facility has teamed up with Curana Health to provide an on-site medical clinic. In-home health care services will also be provided. Seniors won’t have to wait long hours to see a doctor for lab work, sick visits, and other health-related issues.

Watersound Fountains officials said the partnership is important since finding health care these days can be challenging.

“Well, I think the other reason to have it available is for our seniors to be able to have the accessibility that sometimes is hard to get nowadays in health care in general,” Watersound Fountains Executive Director Melissa Adams said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to access physicians, access services, access appointments. Having the ability to partner with Curana Health, it gives them the access right here where they live.”

That one-stop shop is something Curana Health officials are promoting. They said patients won’t have to wait in doctors’ offices for long periods of time or worry about finding transportation to an appointment.

“Senior living residents, a lot of times their families or themselves have to arrange transportation to get to those appointments,” Michael Emery, Executive Vice President of Senior Living for Curana Health, said. “If you’ve ever been to a doctor’s office, it’s not always the most pleasant environment or encounter, sitting there waiting. They’re usually behind in timing. So, what better solution, to be able to live in your community, walk down to the office, and wait down by the pool.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the senior living facility is expected to open this fall.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia Forecasted Track
Sunday Evening Tropical Storm Idalia Update
Faces & Places of the Panhandle
64-year-old year old Panama City business to close doors after restoring decades worth of memories
McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
56-year-old Angela Dantzler is being charged with the premeditated murder of her husband...
Panama City woman found guilty of murdering her husband in 2021
Two brush fires in the Panama City area
Two brush fires in the Panama City area

Latest News

WATERSOUND SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
WATERSOUND SENIOR LIVING FACILITY - clipped version
WJHG meteorologists continue to monitor the Gulf of Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way toward...
Sunday Evening Forecast
WJHG meteorologists continue to monitor the Gulf of Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way toward...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Two brush fires in the Panama City area
Two brush fires in the Panama City area