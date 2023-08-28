Sign up for your County EOC’s emergency alerts

florida state of emergency
florida state of emergency(MGN)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Whether you live in Bay County or Franklin County, each area of the Panhandle has its own Emergency Alert notification system.

Depending on what county you live in you’ll want to sign up to receive text messages and phone calls for your area. These notifications will provide you with up-to-date information:

-Bay County Residents you will need to sign up for Alert Bay by clicking here.

-Walton County Residents you will need to sign up for Alert Walton, you can do that by clicking here.

- Gulf County Residents you will need to sign up for ALERTGULF by clicking here.

- Franklin County Residents you will need to sign up for Alert Franklin by clicking here.

-Jackson County Residents you will need to put your information in for Alert Jackson, to do so click here.

-Washington County Residents you can sign up for their emergency notifications by clicking here.

-Calhoun County Residents you can sign up for their emergency notifications by clicking here.

-Okaloosa County Residents you can sign up for their emergency notifications by clicking here.

