A summery day in NWFL today as we continue to watch Idalia

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar for NWFL with a few clouds and a stray shower in the Eastern Panhandle. We’ll get off to a mostly to partly sunny morning and midday before more scattered afternoon storms develop.

Temperatures are warm and humid in the upper 70s. We’ll have plenty of heat coming our way again today and a Heat Advisory is in effect. Highs warm into the low to mid 90s with a heat index up to 108°.

Storms will pop up after 1pm today. They’ll be scattered in nature, but there’s a good chance you’ll catch one for a half hour to an hour this afternoon. A cold front is draped across the Southeast helping to develop rain chances almost daily this week in our afternoons.

Tropical Storm Idalia’s path could enhance rain totals for some of NWFL into the midweek. We could see anywhere from 3-7 inches of rain with the highest amounts toward Franklin County, and the lowest amounts near Coastal Walton County, around 3-4″ across I-10.

Tropical Update...

Idalia is now forecast to become a Category 3 major hurricane before landfall Wednesday morning with the cone set somewhere between Tampa and Carrabelle.

As of Monday morning, impacts to most of NWFL will be low due to shear on the northwest side of the storm. However, the greatest impacts will likely be felt along the Forgotten Coast, especially for Franklin County. Heavy rain, storm surge up to 2-4ft, and strong tropical storm force winds will be the biggest threats to that county. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are in effect for Franklin County.

Keep in mind any shift in track further to the west, or delay in the northeast turn, or even a system in the western-most side of the cone, would lead toward increased impacts for NWFL. Steering winds in the atmosphere should help turn Idalia to the northeast sometime late Tuesday as a deepening trough from the Midwest to the Northern Gulf Coast provides a steering current from the southeast. And clockwise winds around a ridge of high pressure in the Western Atlantic over the Bahamas helps turn the storm to the northeast.

Attention to this track needs to be a priority today and tomorrow for the Panhandle, Big Bend, on down toward Tampa.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon storms. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s with a feels like temperature up to 108°. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms returning tomorrow and heavy batches of rain at times through the midweek.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.