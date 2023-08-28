Tyndall Air Force Base Upgrades to HURCON 5 Status

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday Aug. 27, officials at Tyndall Air Force Base have declared conditions to be level HURCON 5. This means that Idalia has become a potential threat to Tyndall, which includes tropical force winds.

Personnel have not been evacuated from the base.

Tyndall personnel and their family members should take the following steps:

1. Monitor weather stations; check Tyndall website, social media.

2. Review family/personal emergency action plan.

3. Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit, to include water, non-perishable food, first-aid kit and flashlights.

4. Check vehicles, prescriptions, food, sanitary supplies, clothing and bedding.

5. Brief family members and ensure precautions are taken for high-risk individuals.

6. Determine plan for pets.

7. Ensure vehicle and generator fuel tanks are full.

8. Obtain enough cash to cover near-term expenses.

For questions, contact 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at (850) 283-3333.

For questions, contact 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at (850) 283-3333.

