BDS Superintendent discusses decision to keep schools open during preps for Hurricane Idalia

By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools (BDS) Superintendent Mark McQueen stopped by the studio on NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss the decision to keep BDS open ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

He says a number of factors go into the decision, including information from WJHG meteorologists.

To learn about school closures and evacuations, go here.

