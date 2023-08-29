BDS Superintendent discusses decision to keep schools open during preps for Hurricane Idalia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools (BDS) Superintendent Mark McQueen stopped by the studio on NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss the decision to keep BDS open ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
He says a number of factors go into the decision, including information from WJHG meteorologists.
