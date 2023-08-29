Chipley getting set for road trip to Geneva

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a road game here in week two for coach Marcus Buchanan and his Chipley Tigers football team.

The Tigers looking to make it a two and oh start as they travel north about 35 miles up to Geneva, Alabama to take on the Geneva Panthers. Chipley with an impressive home win over Hollis Christian, a relatively new program out of Tallahassee in week one, a 32-0 shutout. I spoke with coach Buchanan about that win, and he says getting the W was important. Learning as they did so just as important.

“The biggest thing was we weren’t so much concerned about the other team.” coach Buchanan told us during a Zoom call Monday. “We just wanted to clean up some things for ourselves. We wanted to make sure we got lined up right, getting in good stances, getting the call. Getting into the huddle, getting in and out of the huddle quickly. And executing. It wasn’t so much about them as it was about us, finding a way to get better.”

The coach says Geneva lost last week to a very good Headland team, so he’s not putting much stock in the Panthers losing that one. And the game will be the first road test for his Tigers, so they will be on guard in every way!

”You know it’s gonna be a big challenge. Any time you go on the road and cross the state line it’s gonna be tough. They’ve got a good football program up there, coach does a good job. And it’s gonna be a challenge for us to go on the road. A much better team we’ll face this week than we faced last week. And we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

That game in Geneva 7 central, the coach expects the Tiger faithfull will show up in large numbers. That game will be one of several we’ll feature this week on Friday Night Overtime.

