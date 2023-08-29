Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Alys Beach

ALYS BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire Monday night in Alys Beach. It’s near North Castle Harbour Drive.

According to a Facebook post by the South Walton Fire District, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are working to mitigate the hazards at this time.

Traffic on County Highway 30A will be delayed in the area due to the number of apparatus on scene. Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting in redirecting motorists. Please seek alternate routes if possible.

