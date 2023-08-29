Franklin County officials offer resources ahead of Idalia

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for some areas of Franklin County, including barrier islands, mobile homes, RV parks, and low-lying areas.

There are also sandbag locations in East Point, Apalachicola, and Carrabelle.

Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Daniels said Franklin County is the only county in the entire state to not have tropical weather shelters since it’s a surge zone.

They are also encouraging the public to stay informed with the latest information on Idalia.

“Monitor, listen to your local weather station,” she said. “Listen to our radio station. Follow our Facebook, our website. Sign up for Alert Franklin. We have a mass notification system to send out all of the information about anything happening in Franklin County in regards to this storm.”

Sheriff A.J. Smith also said his department is ready to go. He encourages everyone to download their app to learn about possible bridge closures and other important information.

“You know, if the wind does pick up, the bridges will close at 40-45 miles per hour, sustained winds,” he said. “There are no evacuation orders right now, but if an order to evacuate a low-line area comes, we want people to be aware so they can evacuate.”

You can sign up for Alert Franklin by visiting the county’s emergency management website. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office app can be downloaded directly from the App Store onto your phone. It’s called Franklin County Sheriff (FL).

