Franklin, Gulf Counties School closures

Schools Closed Generic
Schools Closed Generic(KCRG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN & GULF COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin and Gulf Counties schools will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30 ahead of Idalia.

“Based on the most recent track of Idalia, there is the possibility of tropical storm winds and storm surge in the area as early as Tuesday morning or early afternoon.  Our policy is if there are sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, buses will not be running,” said Superintendent Steve Lanier, Franklin County School District.

Superintendent Lanier said Franklin County Schools will be back in session on Thursday, Aug. 31. Gulf County’s superintendent, Jim Norton, said they will make a determination at a later time about if students will go back to class on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia Track Mon 4pm
Monday Afternoon Tropical Storm Idalia Update
As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, and warnings
McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
Two brush fires in the Panama City area
Two brush fires in the Panama City area
Deadly single-car crash in Holmes County
Deadly single-car crash in Holmes County

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office ready to help with Idalia
Bay County Sheriff’s Office ready to help with Idalia
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, and warnings