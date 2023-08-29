Locals work to be professional cornhole players

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Most kids don’t grow up dreaming of being a professional cornhole player, most don’t eve realize it’s a profession. They usually get introduced to it at family events. Senior cornhole player Gary Buchanan says that’s how he started.

“Well I actually started playing at the, up at the river, in the backwoods and I just to a liking to it and I proceeded on with it.” But the bags and the boards have exploded on the pro scene. So much so, the North Florida Motorplex hosted their own tournament for locals but to also bring in athletes from all over, who’ve been all over. “It’s growing people.” Gary adds. “I’ve seen friends here from way over on the other side of Tallahassee, there’s some from way over on the other side of Pensacola. I’ve been to Ohio, I’ve been to Louisiana, Winter Haven.”

So for many of these athletes they’re spending the time and spending the money, traveling across the country, weekend to weekend, to play in tournaments centered around a sport that’s popular for backyard tailgating. So for some, the community aspect is a big really pull. But for others, it’s when you hit that ringer, hitting that ringer is the ultimate thrill.

“Oh man, that’s the best feeling, if they go in the hole.” says Pat hagerman who is the Regional Director for the American Cornhole League. “I mean, if you get a 4-bagger, that’s awesome. You got to just get up to the boards and throw your game, block everybody out.” So the Motorplex took the thrill of competition and the sense of community and brought them local, allowing all Bay County players to throw until their arms get tired. “It’s great. We can just about play every night of the week now.” says Buchanan. “There’s somewhere even in Bay County that we can play just about every night of the week. It’s a growing sport, very growing because anybody can play.”

“It’s great because you get to throw against different players and different styles. We all become friends, real close friends, I’ve got a whole bunch of pros that are friends.” Track Manager Josh Peake and Motorplex owner Kevin McDaniel said they’re hoping they can do this monthly, eventually welcoming in national tournaments. About 45 teams, mostly local, too part in the first event in mid-August.

