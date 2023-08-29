Scattered storms are likely today ahead of Idalia’s landfall in Florida tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar this morning with several scattered t’showers developing out of the Gulf and attempting to move onshore. We’ll have a higher likelihood of storms today, especially after 11am.

It’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s. We won’t get quite as warm as yesterday thanks to the scattered showers and storms and increase in cloud cover today. Highs today reach the low 90s outside of storms and a heat index of 105°.

Tropical Update...

Idalia is a Category1 Hurricane as of Tuesday morning with 80mph winds and northerly movement at 14mph as of the 4am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The system is expected to pick up speed to the north today and eventually a north-northeast motion later today into tonight. It’s almost started a slight nudge east as of this morning.

Idalia is expected to undergo rapid intensification through the next 24hrs and until landfall reaching major hurricane strength. Cat 3 winds of up to 120mph are forecast for this system before landfall.

The forecast cone has the center of circulation possibly making landfall between Carrabelle and Cedar Key as of this morning. Surge is forecasted between 1 and 5 feet from Gulf to Franklin Counties with the highest in Franklin.

Winds of at least 35-70mph are possible in Franklin County but may reach hurricane strength of 75 to 110mph on the Franklin County coast if the system stays more toward the western edge of the cone. Strong tropical storm force winds are possible inland into Gulf and Liberty County if that were to be the case.

Lesser impacts further west of the Apalachicola River. In fact, in either scenario, a track toward Steinhatchee or Carrabelle, winds for areas west of the Apalachicola River would go from 20-30mph(Steinhatchee track) to 30-40mph(Carrabelle track), hardly tropical storm force and even lower west of Hwy331.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly cloudy with scattered storms picking up after 11am, after a few are possible this morning. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits outside any storms. Your 7 Day Forecast has a breezy day for most tomorrow west of the Apalachicola River to possible hurricane conditions east of the river toward Franklin County.

