Sneads senior Patterson gets Player of the Week Honor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The high school football season is under way, and here in week one our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor goes to a player from Sneads who also heard his name called for this honor last season.

Senior running back Jason Patterson a big part of the Pirates’ 64-34 win at Cottondale last Thursday. Jason carried the ball a dozen times for 254 yards and four touchdowns. That’s 21 yards per carry, very efficieint. On defense he racked up 7 tackles, two for loss. And oh yeah on special teams he returned this kick 84 yards for another score. The University of Cincinnati commit Jason Patterson week one’s Player of the Week!

