Structure fire in South Walton

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out on Monday at a local restaurant, according to South Walton Fire District.

Around 7:30 p.m., employees at The Citizen on Alys Beach told 911 operators about smoke and flames in their kitchen.

The employees say they then pulled the fire alarm and alerted everyone to exit the building.

Crews with SWFD reportedly arrived around 7:35 p.m., and say the fire started in the first-floor kitchen, then traveled through the ceiling and onto the roof of the four-story building.

Officials say crews secured a water supply and worked on the first and fourth floors to extinguish the signs of fire.

No injuries were reported. Any individuals staying within the May residence, located above The Citizen, were relocated as a precaution.

The South Walton Fire Marshal determined the incident was likely part of a failure of the kitchen hood exhaust system.

The damage was limited to the kitchen area.

The Citizen will reportedly close for repairs and reopen for lunch service on Thursday, Aug. 31.

