Threat to Bay High School under investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police responded to a threat to Bay High School Monday afternoon. Officials are calling it an isolated incident.

Panama City Police Department officials said a male suspect made a threat toward the high school. When officers responded, they detained a juvenile male in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

According to PCPD officials, this is considered an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the school at this time.

Authorities also said the investigation in its early stages and ongoing. More details will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information should contact PCPD at (850) 872- 3100, or report tips anonymously via the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

