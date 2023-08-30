Arnold senior Mensitieri is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold senior Lily Mensitieri didn’t chose the volleyball life, the volleyball life chose her.

”I grew up with my sister playing it and my cousin played it too so I just was playing with them in the backyard and decided it was something I wanted to do.” Lily tells us. And as a senior that decision now has her playing the most important position for the Arnold Marlins’ volleyball team, so says her head coach Heather Brinkmeier. “Right now, she’s going to fill the role of libero. She’s a scrappy defender, she’s everywhere on the court, she’s really impressive.” But she’s not just having to play a huge role during the game, she’s now having to play the leadership role 24/7... something she’s still working on.

”When I first got here I thought she was one of the more quiet ones,” coach Brinkmeir says “so verbally she may not be your first pick as a leader but she leads by example and there are spurts, where she will speak up and get the team back in line. So, she really is an extension of a coach and I really admire her for that.” “I’ve always been kind of quiet but Coach Brink came in, she helped lift us up.” Lily says “ And so I think that kind of helped me step into my role, and also watching the senior before, they were an example, so I knew what to do because of them. I’m definitely more extroverted on the court, and in the classroom I just kind of keep to myself, pay attention, just get through they day of school.” And that seems to be a good balance for Lily as she’s running through high school with a 4.1 weighted GPA. And her dedication to the student part of student athlete is not going unnoticed. “I’ve had teachers already in the 3rd week compliment how studious she is and how well she’s doing and how respectful she is as a young lady, so she represents our program and herself very well.” As a senior, Lily is heading off to college next year where she’ll study to become an occupational therapist. “My parents were like, occupational therapy is good because my grandpa had a stroke and a heart attack and I always watched him recover because of the occupational therapists so it just seemed interesting to me.” And though volleyball has been her love since the 6th grade, Lily is looking to take a new path at the next level and become a more well-rounded person. “Well I definitely love it but I need to grow outside of volleyball because that’s all I’ve known forever, I need to be a person outside of volleyball.”

