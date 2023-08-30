Breezy and warm for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s been a bit of an active morning on satellite and radar across the Panhandle with a shield of clouds and showers extending west from Idalia. Idalia made landfall this morning at 6:45amCDT as a Category 3 hurricane with 125mph winds. It weakened slightly as it moved into the big bend from a Category 4 storm of 130mph roughly an hour before landfall in Keaton Beach.

Showers will be more likely for those east of Hwy231 through the morning exiting to the east later this morning. The clouds will gradually decrease across the Panhandle into the midday and afternoon. But we’ll still have a chance for a wraparound hit or miss shower or storm later this afternoon and evening.

Winds have been breezy early on with 10-20mph gusts west of Hwy331 through the morning to 20-30mph from 331 to the Apalachicola River, and up to 45mph or low-end tropical storm force east of the Apalachicola River. That’s about the max we’ll see from this Idalia and a majority of NWFL. In fact, winds are already backing off and will continue to do so to a light 10-20mph into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures only gradually rise through the 70s to the upper 80s near 90 this afternoon. Heat indices may push the low triple digits for some.

A frontal boundary lingering in the Southeast will wrap in and stall across the Northern Gulf coast over the next several days. It’ll develop afternoon storms tomorrow and possibly a stormier setup into Friday on through Saturday before clearing out to our southwest.

As the front clears, a drier and more comfortably warm air mass will settle in for the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with very breezy northeasterly winds and showers east of Hwy231 during the morning. Winds back off in the afternoon to a slight breeze from the northwest and temperatures warm into the upper 80s near 90 with a chance for a hit or miss thundershower. Your 7 Day Forecast has an active pattern finishing out the work week and leading into the beginning of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.