Caught on camera: Trooper stops fleeing driver on wrong side of busy Arizona freeway

In this video from viewer Katie Peterson, Arizona DPS troopers perform a pit maneuver on the truck that was fleeing from them on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A driver fleeing from Arizona law enforcement ended up going the wrong way on a busy freeway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper spotted a driver who committed a traffic violation near Chaparral Road while heading north.

The trooper tried to pull the suspect over, but the driver took off. The trooper went after the driver.

A serious crash that caused a pickup truck to land on its roof closed northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Scottsdale on Tuesday during rush hour.

About two miles into the chase, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, which spun around the suspect’s pickup truck. The truck ended up facing south, so the driver sped off in that direction, going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The trooper continued to chase after the driver.

After about two miles, the driver crashed into several other vehicles and the truck ended up on its roof.

DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said injuries from the incident range from “minor to very serious,” and no troopers were hurt.

The northbound lanes on the freeway are expected to be closed until around 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be patient and expect delays in the area. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its...
Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its roof. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
Hurricane Idalia has increased in strength with winds of 85mph.
Tuesday Morning Hurricane Idalia Update
Gary Gainer, 54, allegedly pinched a child and pushed his knee into another at a school in...
Man facing battery charges after pinching, pushing knee into children
Deadly single-car crash in Holmes County
Deadly single-car crash in Holmes County
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing fire captain and a resident

Latest News

FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22,...
With search efforts in Lahaina nearly complete, authorities turn attention to clearing toxic debris
There are growing concerns that FEMA's disaster relief fund could slip into the red as Florida...
FEMA funding shortage amid mounting disasters
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in...
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment