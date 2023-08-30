Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California’s interior; PG&E cuts power to 8,400 customers

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire next to the closed U.S. Route 199 in Gasquet, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gusty winds and low humidity brought high risk of wildfires to the interior of Northern California on Wednesday and a utility proactively cut electricity to approximately 8,400 customers to prevent potential ignitions in the blustery conditions.

Red flag warnings for critical fire danger were to remain in effect until 8 p.m. in much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent areas to the west, the National Weather Service said.

Pacific Gas & Electric said that shortly before 2 a.m., it began public safety power shutoffs in small portions of eight counties.

Customers in the “targeted high-fire-threat areas” were notified in advance Tuesday, the utility said in a statement.

The gusty northerly winds were generated in the wake of a trough of low pressure that moved through Northern California on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Public safety power shutoffs are intended to prevent fires from starting when power lines are downed by winds or struck by falling trees or windblown debris. Such fires have caused extensive destruction and deaths in California.

The issue of power shutoffs surfaced in Hawaii after the deadly fire that destroyed the Maui community of Lahaina. Maui County claims Hawaiian Electric Company negligently failed to cut power despite high winds and dry conditions. The utility acknowledges its lines started the fire but faults county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene.

Wednesday’s power cuts were PG&E’s first since 2021. PG&E first implemented the shutoffs in 2019, leaving nearly 2 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California without power and drawing fierce criticism.

The utility has since been able to reduce the impact by adding more circuit switches to its grid, allowing it to more precisely determine which customers will lose power, said Paul Moreno, a PG&E spokesperson.

PG&E also added hundreds of weather stations in areas prone to wildfires and now it has nearly 1,500 units that provide information on when fire conditions are present and when those conditions have passed, he said.

California has so far avoided widespread wildfires this year following an extraordinarily wet winter and cool spring that melted the mountain snowpack slowly. Downpours from recent Tropical Storm Hilary further dampened much of the southern half of the state.

Major fires have been limited to the southeastern desert and the lightly populated far northwest corner of the state where lightning ignited many blazes this month.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
McQueen spoke about Idalia and the decision to keep BDS open.
BDS Superintendent discusses decision to keep schools open during preps for Hurricane Idalia
Get the latest on your Tuesday forecast and Idalia here.
Scattered storms are likely today ahead of Idalia’s landfall in Florida tomorrow
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
Hurricane Idalia has increased in strength with winds of 85mph.
Tuesday Morning Hurricane Idalia Update

Latest News

FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District...
Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state...
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital, with dispatcher’s help