Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Bay at Mosley

Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week
Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s game of the week, is the game between Bay and Mosley over at Chapman Field. The Tornadoes are 1-0 following a convincing win last Friday over another rival Arnold. Bay did have its share of first game penalties, missed assignments, and other mistakes. and certainly Coach Brown and his staff working on all that this week in practice. Overall though the coach says he’s pleased with the team’s regular season debut five nights ago.

“We’ve talked about it man, we’re very young. We started seven sophomores and two freshman on offense. And for those guys to go out and execute early, you know what I mean. Go out and throw the ball around, protect the quarterback on offense. I was very pleased with that. And defensively I was very excited with how we flew around. We made young mistakes, we lined up wrong. We missed some tackles, but I thought they played with a lot of effort and a lot of energy”, said Coach Brown.

The Dolphins, like the Tornadoes, turning over a bigger than usual number on the roster heading into this year. And like Bay, Mosley suffered a shutout loss in their preseason classic two Friday’s ago. So coach Whiddon certainly with some questions going into their opener, questions that were answered in a good way in the 35-6 win over Rutherford.

“I thought we executed well on both sides of the ball. It was nice to see some of our younger guys, new faces, get a chance to make some plays. And then some other guys that are in new roles the chance to make some plays. And then defensively I thought our guys played really hard. It was great to get our hands on some balls, force some turnovers, make some plays. So, it was a good night and hopefully we can continue to build off that”, said Coach Whiddon.

Bay won last year’s meeting between these two, 27-17 that final. It snapped a two-game losing streak to Mosley; and it was perhaps extra sweet for Coach Brown who had coached at Mosley for several years prior to that, though Coach Brown says it was all about the team getting a win over a county rival.

The game Friday set for 7 at Tommy Oliver.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we learn more about the developing Idalia, we’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Latest on Idalia: updates, resources, evacuations and school closures
McQueen spoke about Idalia and the decision to keep BDS open.
BDS Superintendent discusses decision to keep schools open during preps for Hurricane Idalia
Get the latest on your Tuesday forecast and Idalia here.
Scattered storms are likely today ahead of Idalia’s landfall in Florida tomorrow
Idalia is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast of Florida tonight
Tuesday Idalia Forecast
Hurricane Idalia has increased in strength with winds of 85mph.
Tuesday Morning Hurricane Idalia Update

Latest News

Play of the Week
North Bay Haven’s Spurlock turns in week one Play of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week
Arnold senior Mensitieri is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Coach Buchanan working with a lot of young players this spring
Chipley getting set for road trip to Geneva
Cornhole
Locals work to be professional cornhole players