Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Bay at Mosley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s game of the week, is the game between Bay and Mosley over at Chapman Field. The Tornadoes are 1-0 following a convincing win last Friday over another rival Arnold. Bay did have its share of first game penalties, missed assignments, and other mistakes. and certainly Coach Brown and his staff working on all that this week in practice. Overall though the coach says he’s pleased with the team’s regular season debut five nights ago.

“We’ve talked about it man, we’re very young. We started seven sophomores and two freshman on offense. And for those guys to go out and execute early, you know what I mean. Go out and throw the ball around, protect the quarterback on offense. I was very pleased with that. And defensively I was very excited with how we flew around. We made young mistakes, we lined up wrong. We missed some tackles, but I thought they played with a lot of effort and a lot of energy”, said Coach Brown.

The Dolphins, like the Tornadoes, turning over a bigger than usual number on the roster heading into this year. And like Bay, Mosley suffered a shutout loss in their preseason classic two Friday’s ago. So coach Whiddon certainly with some questions going into their opener, questions that were answered in a good way in the 35-6 win over Rutherford.

“I thought we executed well on both sides of the ball. It was nice to see some of our younger guys, new faces, get a chance to make some plays. And then some other guys that are in new roles the chance to make some plays. And then defensively I thought our guys played really hard. It was great to get our hands on some balls, force some turnovers, make some plays. So, it was a good night and hopefully we can continue to build off that”, said Coach Whiddon.

Bay won last year’s meeting between these two, 27-17 that final. It snapped a two-game losing streak to Mosley; and it was perhaps extra sweet for Coach Brown who had coached at Mosley for several years prior to that, though Coach Brown says it was all about the team getting a win over a county rival.

The game Friday set for 7 at Tommy Oliver.

