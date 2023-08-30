First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

