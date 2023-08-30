New Florida golf cart law aimed at cutting down on injuries, deaths

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some doctors in Florida are hoping recent legislation can make a difference in preventing injuries and death.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in May that sets strict rules on who can drive golf carts. The new law goes into effect Oct. 1 of this year. It bumps the age requirement to 15.

15-year-olds must have a driver’s permit. People 16 and older need a driver’s license, and people 18 and older need a valid government issued I.D.

Florida law currently allows anyone 14 and older to drive a golf cart.

“I think this is a good piece of legislation to protect children and families from something they didn’t realize was a risk,” Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Jason Foland said.

Foland said golf cart accidents can happen easily.

“What typically happens is someone is on a golf cart, they’re coming down a hill and they take a turn, and because a golf cart, even though they have seat belts in them, a lot of people don’t wear them.” he said. “Someone will fly out of the golf cart and usually land headfirst, usually on concrete.”

Panama City Beach Police officials also said these types of accidents can happen when people use golf carts for fun instead of their intended purpose.

“We let our guard down because it’s kind of fun to drive a golf cart,” PCB Police Capt. John Deegins said. “So, we forget it’s a motor vehicle and we got to obey all the laws. So, when we don’t obey all the laws, we might run a stop sign, or we might not look to make sure the roadway is clear. We pull out in front of somebody, and yeah, unfortunately the consequences are severe because you don’t have the protection that a motor vehicle, like a car, would provide you.”

Fluke accidents can also happen.

16-year-old Bella Cupp was vacationing in Seaside in June when disaster struck.

“When it was my turn, I went out and turned left,” Cupp’s stepfather Robert Tarver said. “Well, when I did, Bella was sitting on the passenger side backseat. So, as I turned left, it slung-shot her out the back, and she hit the road with the back of her head.”

Tarver said the aftermath was traumatic.

“She cracked her skull, all the way to the base of her skull. She got into her sinus cavity, and of course was immediately seizing.”

It was a race to the trauma center in Panama City where she later underwent emergency surgery.

“She was unconscious, unresponsive for six days in the ICU,” Tarver said.

Bella eventually woke up and started her road to recovery.

“She got up,” her stepfather said. “She tried to take a few steps for the first time. It took her a little while. We told the nurses. Everybody was crying. She was walking. They prepared us for the worst.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 6,500 children are injured in golf cart accidents annually.

